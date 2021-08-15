Game Recap: Wizards 93, Bucks 83
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Wizards defeated the Bucks, 93-83. Corey Kispert recorded a team-high 18 points, along with three rebounds and two blocks for the Wizards, while Mamadi Diakite and Jordan Nwora each tallied 18 points for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Bucks fall to 1-3.