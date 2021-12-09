Game Recap: Wizards 119, Pistons 116
Kyle Kuzma knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Wizards over the Pistons, 119-116. Kuzma finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Bradley Beal added 25 points and six rebounds in the victory. Cade Cunningham tallied 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 15-11 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 4-20.