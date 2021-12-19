Game Recap: Wizards 109, Jazz 103
The Wizards defeated the Jazz, 109-103. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with a season-high 37 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists, while Donovan Mitchell tallied 32 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 16-15 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 20-9.