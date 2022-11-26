Game Recap: Warriors 129, Jazz 118
The Warriors defeat the Jazz, 129-118. Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 33 points, along with five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, while Andrew Wiggins (20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Klay Thompson (20 points, six rebounds) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Lauri Markkanen tallied a team-high 24 points, along with six rebounds for the Jazz in a losing effort. The Warriors improve to 10-10 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 12-9.