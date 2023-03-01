Game Recap: Warriors 123, Trail Blazers 105

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers, 75-40, in the 2nd half on their way to a 123-105 victory. Jordan Poole led all scorers with 29 points, five rebounds, and six assists for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson added 23 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied 25 points and seven assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 32-30 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 29-32.