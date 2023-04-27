Game Recap: Warriors 123, Kings 116
Led by Stephen Curry's 30 points and eight assists, the No. 6 seed Warriors defeated the No. 3 seed Kings in Game 5, 123-116. Klay Thompson (25 points) and Draymond Green (21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, four steals) added a combined 46 points for the Warriors in the victory, while DeAaron Fox tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists for the Kings. The Warriors lead this best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 taking place on Friday, April 28 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).