Game Recap: Warriors 118, Trail Blazers 103

The Warriors have now won six consecutive games as they defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-103. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Draymond Green added 12 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied 16 points and six assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 17-2 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 10-10.