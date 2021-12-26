Game Recap: Warriors 116, Suns 107

The Warriors defeated the Suns, 116-107. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 33 points, six assists and three steals for the Warriors, while Otto Porter Jr. (season-high 19 points, 13 in the 4th quarter) and Draymond Green (eight points, eight rebounds, ten assists, three steals, three blocks) added a combined 27 points in the victory. Chris Paul tallied 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Suns in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 27-6 on the season, while the Suns fall to 26-6.