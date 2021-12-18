Game Recap: Warriors 111, Celtics 107
The Warriors defeated the Celtics, 111-107. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, while Jayson Tatum tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 24-5 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 14-15.