Game Recap: Warriors 110, Nets 106
The Warriors defeated the Nets, 110-106. Andrew Wiggins recorded a team-high 24 points, along with eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Warriors, while Stephen Curry (19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) and Klay Thompson (16 points, 2-8 3pt FG) added a combined 35 points in the victory. Kyrie Irving tallied a season-high tying 32 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 37-13 on the season, while the Nets fall to 29-20.