Game Recap: Trail Blazers 122, Grizzlies 112
After closing the game on a 22-7 run, the Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies, 122-112. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 42 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, his 2nd consecutive game with 40+ points and his 5th consecutive game with 30+ points. Anfernee Simons added 26 points for the Trail Blazers, while Ja Morant tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 25-26 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 32-19.