Game Recap: Trail Blazers 118, 76ers
Led by Damian Lillards season-high 39 points (14-14 FT), along with seven assists and three blocks, the Trail Blazers defeated the 76ers, 118-111. CJ McCollum added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers in the victory, while Tobias Harris (28 points, eight rebounds) and Tyrese Maxey (28 points, nine assists) combined for 56 points for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 9-8 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 9-8.