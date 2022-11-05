Game Recap: Trail Blazers 108, Suns 106
Jerami Grant knocked down a fall away jumper from the baseline as time expired in regulation to lift the Trail Blazers over the Suns, 108-106. Grant finished with 30 points and five assists for the Trail Blazers, while Justise Winslow added 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Devin Booker tallied 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Suns in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 6-2 on the season, while the Suns fall to 6-2.