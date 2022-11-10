Game Recap: Trail Blazers 105, Hornets 95
The Trail Blazers defeat the Hornets, 105-95. Damian Lillard recorded a game-high 26 points (six 3FG), along with six rebounds and seven assists for the Trail Blazers, while Anfernee Simons (19 points, six assists) and Shaedon Sharpe (career-high 17 points, four rebounds) added a combined 36 points in the victory. Terry Rozier tallied 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hornets in a losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 8-3 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 3-9.