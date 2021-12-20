Game Recap: Trail Blazers 105, Grizzlies 100
The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies, 105-100, snapping Memphis five-game winning streak. Damian Lillard recorded 32 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers, while Norman Powell added 28 points and four assists in the victory. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with a career-high 37 points for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 13-18 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 19-12.