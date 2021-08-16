Game Recap: Timberwolves 99, Sixers 96
The Timberwolves defeated the 76ers, 99-96, in overtime. Jaylen Nowell led the way for the Timberwolves with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Paul Reed tallied 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 4-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the 76ers fall to 2-2.