Game Recap: Timberwolves 151, Spurs 131
The Timberwolves set a new franchise record for points in a game as they defeat the Spurs, 151-131. Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with 33 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Tre Jones tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Spurs in the losing effort, the 2nd triple-double of his career. The Timberwolves improve to 41-40, while the Spurs fall to 21-60.