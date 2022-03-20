Game Recap: Timberwolves 138, Bucks 119
The Timberwolves defeated the Bucks, 138-119. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Edwards added 25 points and five rebounds in the victory. Khris Middleton tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 42-30 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 44-27.