Game Recap: Timberwolves 135, Thunder 105
The Timberwolves defeated the Thunder, 135-105. DAngelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 27 points and 12 assists, while Anthony Edwards (24 points, six rebounds, seven assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points, eight rebounds, five assists) added a combined 43 points in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 12 points and six assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 19-20 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 13-25.