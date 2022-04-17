Game Recap: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota TimberwolvesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Led by Anthony Edwards 36 points and six assists, the No. seven seed Timberwolves defeated the No. two seed Grizzlies in Game one, 130-117. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves in the victory, while Ja Morant tallied 32 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies. The Timberwolves lead this best-of-seven First Round series 1-0, with Game two taking place on Tuesday, April 19.