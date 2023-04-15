Game Recap: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Associated Press

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league's investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league's policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.” Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls.