Game Recap: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95
Led by Karl-Anthony Towns 28 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, the Timberwolves defeated the Thunder, 120-95. Rudy Gobert (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) added a combined 40 points for the Timberwolves in the victory, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks for the Thunder. With the victory, the Timberwolves have secured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets on Sunday, April 16 (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT) in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel.