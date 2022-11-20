Game Recap: Timberwolves 112, 76ers 109
The Timberwolves defeated the 76ers, 112-109. Anthony Edwards recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves, while DAngelo Russell added 19 points and seven assists in the victory. Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Shake Milton added a season-high 27 points along with six rebounds in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 8-8 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 8-8.