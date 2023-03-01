Game Recap: Timberwolves 108, Clippers 101
The Timberwolves defeat the Clippers, 108-101. Anthony Edwards recorded 18 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Timberwolves, while Jaden McDaniels added 20 points and six rebounds in the victory. Paul George led all scorers with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 32-32 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 33-31.