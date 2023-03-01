Game Recap: Timberwolves 108, Clippers 101

Associated Press

Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career. New York's defense caused the frustration for the rest of the Celtics. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley each scored 23 points, and the surging Knicks knocked Boston out of the top spot in the overall NBA standings with their sixth straight victory, 109-94 on Monday night.