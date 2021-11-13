Game Recap: Timberwolves 107, Lakers 83

The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers, 107-83. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 29 points (11-17 FG) and seven rebounds, while DAngelo Russell added 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Anthony Davis tallied 22 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 4-7 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 7-6.