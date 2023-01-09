Game Recap: Timberwolves 104, Rockets 96
After being down by as much as 20 points, the Timberwolves come back and defeat the Rockets, 104-96. Anthony Edwards recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Timberwolves, while D'Angelo Russell (22 points, six assists) and Rudy Gobert (18 points, 11 rebounds), added a combined 40 points in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Rockets in a losing effort. The Timberwolves improve 20-21 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 10-30.