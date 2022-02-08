Game Recap: Suns 127, Bulls 124
Led by Devin Bookers 38 points, four rebounds and five assists, the Suns defeated the Bulls, 127-124. Chris Paul added 19 points and 11 assists for the Suns, while DeMar DeRozan (38 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Zach LaVine (32 points, six rebounds, eight assists) combined for 70 points for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 43-10 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 33-21.