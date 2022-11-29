Game Recap: Suns 122, Kings 117
Devin Booker recorded 44 points (17-28 FG), eight rebounds and a season-high six steals as the Suns defeated the Kings, 122-117. Deandre Ayton (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, three blocks) combined for 30 points for the Suns in the victory, while Malik Monk tallied a season-high 30 points (12-17 FG), along with a career-high tying eight assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 14-6, while the Kings fall to 10-9.