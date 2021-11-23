Game Recap: Suns 115, Spurs 111

The Suns have now won 13 consecutive games as they defeated the Spurs, 115-111. Devin Booker led all scorers with 23 points and four assists for the Suns, while Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Dejounte Murray tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Spurs in the losing effort, his 3rd triple-double of the season and the 7th of his career. The Suns improve to 14-3 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 4-12.