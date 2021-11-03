Game Recap: Suns 112, Pelicans 100
After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Suns defeated the Pelicans, 112-100. Chris Paul led the way for the Suns with 14 points (12 points, 5-5 FG in the 4th quarter), seven rebounds and 18 assists, while Devin Booker added 18 points (nine points, 4-4 FG in the 4th quarter) in the victory. Jonas Valanciunas tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 3-3 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 1-7.