Game Recap: Suns 111, Celtics 90

The Suns defeated the Celtics, 111-90. JaVale McGee led the Suns with a season-high 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 10 points, three rebounds and 12 assists in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 21-4 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 13-14.