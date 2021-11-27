Game Recap: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

The Spurs defeated the Celtics, 96-88. Dejounte Murray led the way for the Spurs with a career-high tying 29 points, along with 11 rebounds and six assists, while Derrick White added 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 5-13 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 10-10.