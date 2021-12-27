Game Recap: Spurs 144, Pistons 109
The Spurs defeated the Pistons, 144-109. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points and five rebounds, while Tre Jones added eight points, five rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the victory. Luka Garza tallied a career-high 20 points for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 14-18 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 5-27.