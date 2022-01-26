Game Recap: Spurs 135, Rockets 104
The Spurs defeated the Rockets, 134-104. Dejounte Murray recorded 19 points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 16 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 18-30 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 14-34.