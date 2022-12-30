Game Recap: Spurs 122, Knicks 115
The Spurs defeated the Knicks, 122-115. Keldon Johnson led the way for the Spurs with 30 points and three rebounds, while Romeo Langford added a career-high 23 points in the victory. Julius Randle tallied a season-high 41 points, along with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, while Immanuel Quickley added a career-high 36 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 12-23, while the Knicks fall to 18-18.