Game Recap: Spurs 114, 76ers 105
The Spurs defeat the 76ers, 114-105. Devin Vassell recorded a team-high 22 points, along with four rebounds and three assists, while Keldon Johnson (21 points, eight rebounds) and Tre Jones (17 points, four assists) added a combined 38 points for the Spurs in the victory. Joel Embiid tallied a game-high 40 points and 13 rebounds, while James Harden added 12 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for the 76ers in a losing effort. The Spurs improve to 2-1 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 0-3.