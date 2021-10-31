Game Recap: Spurs 102, Bucks 93

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Time and time again, the Houston Astros clogged the bases. So much traffic, it looked like the notorious congestion on the Downtown Connecter that drives Atlanta commuters crazy. Only for the Astros, hardly anyone ever got home. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve all had their chances Saturday night. But a big hit once again eluded the Astros and they fell to Atlanta 3-2 in Game 4 of the World Series, leaving them one loss from elimination. Manager Dusty Baker even tried