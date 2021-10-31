Game Recap: Spurs 102, Bucks 93
The Spurs defeated the Bucks, 102-93. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while Derrick White added 17 points and four assists in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 13 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (19 points, five rebounds, five assists) combined for 47 points for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 2-4 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 3-3.