Game Recap: Sixers 116, Mavericks 108
The Sixers defeated the Mavericks 116-108 tonight in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists as Tyrese Maxey added 22 points, four assists, and four rebounds. James Harden totaled 15 points and 12 assists in the win. Luka Doncic scored 24 points, along with 10 rebounds and eight assists as Kyrie Irving chipped in 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists for Dallas. The Sixers improve to 50-26 with the win, while the Mavericks fall to 37-40.