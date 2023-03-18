Game Recap: Rockets 114, Pelicans 112
Jabari Smith Jr. hit a right wing three with 0.4 remaining in regulation to lift the Rockets over the Pelicans, 114-112. Smith Jr. recorded 11 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets, while Jalen Green (25 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Kevin Porter Jr. (20 points, six assists) added a combined 45 points in the victory. Brandon Ingram (31 points, six assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (22 points, 17 rebounds) combined for 53 points for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 18-52, while the Pelicans fall to 33-37.