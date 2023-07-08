Game Recap: Rockets 100, Trail Blazers 99

Jabari Smith made a game-winning 3PT from the top of the arc to win the game for the Rockets, 100-99. Smith scored 29 of his 33 total points in the 2nd half to go along with seven rebounds as Tari Eason added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the win. Amen Thompson (16 points, five assists, four rebounds, four blocked shots) and Cam Whitmore (14 points, 11 rebounds) combined for 30 points. Shaedon Sharpe (21 points, eight rebounds) and Scoot Henderson (15 points, six assists, five rebounds) led Portland in the loss.