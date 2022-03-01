Game Recap: Raptors 133, Nets 97
Scottie Barnes recorded 28 points (12-14 FG), 16 rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Raptors as they defeated the Nets, 133-97. LaMarcus Aldridge tallied a team-high 15 points for the Nets in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 33-27 on the season, while the Nets fall to 32-30.