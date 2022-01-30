Game Recap: Raptors 124, Heat 120
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami HeatLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jimmy ButlerAmerican basketball player
- Scottie BarnesAmerican basketball player
The Raptors defeated the Heat in triple overtime, 124-120. Pascal Siakam recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 22 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with a season-high 37 points, along with 14 rebounds and ten assists for the Heat in the losing effort, his 4th triple-double of the season and the 15th of his career. The Raptors improve to 24-23 on the season, while the Heat fall to 32-18.