Game Recap: Raptors 123, Knicks 121
The Raptors defeat the Knicks, 123-121, in overtime. Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 33 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes (26 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Pascal Siakam (20 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) added a combined 46 points in the victory. RJ Barrett tallied 32 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 20-24 on the season, while the Knicks fall to 25-20.