Game Recap: Raptors 119, Warriors 100
The Raptors defeated the Warriors, 119-100. Fred VanVleet led the way for the Raptors with 27 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and zero turnovers, while Scottie Barnes added 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory. Jonathan Kuminga tallied a career-high 26 points for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 14-15 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 24-6.