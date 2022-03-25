Game Recap: Raptors 117, Cavaliers 104
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Raptors defeated the Cavaliers, 117-104. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with a season-high tying 35 points (6-7 3pt FG), along with five rebounds and six assists for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory. Evan Mobley tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 41-32 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 41-32.