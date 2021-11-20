Game Recap: Raptors 108, Kings 89
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Raptors defeated the Kings, 108-89. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 32 points and eight rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points in the victory. DeAaron Fox tallied 17 points and three assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 8-9 on the season, while the Kings fall to 6-10.