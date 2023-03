The Raptors defeat the Heat, 106-92. Pascal Siakam recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes (22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists) and O.G. Anunoby (22 points, five assists, four 3PM) added a combined 44 points in the victory. Tyler Herro led all scorers with 33 points, six assists and six 3PM for the Heat in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 38-38 on the season, while the Heat fall to 40-36.