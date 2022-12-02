Game Recap: Pistons 131, Mavericks 125
After closing the game on an 11-2 run, the Pistons defeated the Mavericks in overtime, 131-125. Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 30 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3pt FG) for the Pistons, while Killian Hayes added 22 points (10-13 FG) and eight assists in the victory, including eight points in overtime. Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 6-18 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 10-11.