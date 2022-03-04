Game Recap: Pistons 108, Raptors 106

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were the ones trying to hold on in the second half against Golden State. Doncic scored 41 points and the Mavericks beat Golden State for the second time in five days, winning 122-113 on Thursday night after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California. Curry and the Warriors never led but got even for the first time since early in the game during a stretch when Moses Moody scored all 13 of his points consecutively for Golden State in the fourth quarter.