Game Recap: Pistons 108, Raptors 106

In this article:
The Pistons defeated the Raptors, 108-106. Cade Cunningham recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons, while Jerami Grant added 26 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory. Scottie Barnes tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 16-47 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 34-28.

    Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 26 and the Detroit Pistons held off Toronto 108-106 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory over the Raptors. Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Hamidou Diallo had 11 and Isaiah Stewart added 10 as the Pistons gave coach Dwane Casey his ninth win in 12 games against the team that fired him in May 2018.

    As strange as it might seem judging by the standings, the visiting Detroit Pistons will go for a sweep of their three-game season series with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The Pistons, coached by former Raptors coach Dwane Casey, have won the first two meetings between the teams, most recently a 103-87 drubbing at Detroit on Jan. 14. The Pistons also swept three games from the Raptors last season and are 8-7 against them over the past four seasons.

