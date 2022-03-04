Game Recap: Pistons 108, Raptors 106
The Pistons defeated the Raptors, 108-106. Cade Cunningham recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pistons, while Jerami Grant added 26 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory. Scottie Barnes tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 16-47 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 34-28.