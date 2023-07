Marcus Sasser, the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of the University of Houston, recorded a summer league high 40 points for the Pistons as they defeated the Pacers, 100-85. Isaiah Wong tallied 24 points for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 4-1 in the 2K24 Summer League, while the Pacers fall to 2-3.