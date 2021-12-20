Game Recap: Pistons 100, Heat 90
The Pistons have snapped their 14-game losing streak as they defeated the Heat, 100-90. Saddiq Bey led all scorers with 26 points for the Pistons, while Cade Cunningham added four points, three rebounds and 10 assists in the victory, his second consecutive game with 10+ assists. Kyle Lowry tallied 19 points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Pistons improve to 5-24 on the season, while the Heat fall to 18-13.